Amazon Fire stick users won’t be able to watch YouTube on their TV from January

A bust-up between Google and Amazon will mean that Amazon Fire and Amazon Echo Show users will be unable to watch YouTube on their TV - via their Amazon devices - from 1 January 2018.

It’s the latest twist in a to-ing and fro-ing between the tech giants which has seen Amazon pulling the Chromecast and Nexus Player from its online store in 2015, Google dropping - and then partially restoring - functionality for Amazon Prime on their Chromecast device earlier this year, and a lack of support for Amazon Prime on Chromecast and most Android TV devices.

Amazon issued a statement on Monday

A Google spokesperson told tech site ENGadget: "We've been trying to reach agreement with Amazon to give consumers access to each other's products and services, but Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products.

“Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."

On Amazon’s side, the company has indicated that they are looking to resolve the dispute as soon as they can.

Amazon issued a statement on Monday which read: “Echo Show and Fire TV now display a standard web view of YouTube.com and point customers directly to YouTube’s existing website. Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website. We hope to resolve this with Google as soon as possible.”

Amazon are gearing up for the launch of the Grand Tour series 2 tomorrow (8 December) and in positive news they announced announced yesterday that the Prime Video app is now available on Apple TV and Apple TV 4k.

Whether this dispute between Google and Amazon will be resolved before the January cut-off remains to be seen, but if it isn’t it’s consumers who will losing out as the companies flex their muscles.