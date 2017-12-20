Jenna Coleman reveals weird request from Doctor Who fan

Jenna Coleman left Doctor Who as one of the show's most popular assistants and it appears her legacy continues.

JThe actress - who is currently portraying Queen Victoria on ITV - revealed she is still greeted by fans of the sci-fi series and was once asked to autograph an unusual item.

Host Graham Norton, Will Smith, Jenna Coleman, Jamie Oliver and Tom Chaplin

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Coleman said: "I'll be sitting next to someone and they started humming the (Doctor Who) theme tune.

"Most people just ask me 'Where's the Doctor?' But the weirdest thing I have been asked to do is sign someone's underpants."

"I politely declined," she added.

She will return to screens over Christmas in her role as Victoria for the show's festive special.

Asked if her family would be watching her, Coleman said: "I think they thought that this year there was going to be a break - and then Victoria was announced.

"We normally go 50/50 - there is the drunk games room and my grandparents watching the telly. My grandma will always watch me unless something like Wimbledon is on and then I get Sky-plussed."

She appeared alongside actor Will Smith, TV chef Jamie Oliver and former Keane frontman Tom Chaplin on the BBC chat show.

Asked about his new Netflix series, Bright, Smith described it as Training Day meets Lord Of The Rings.

"It's really a fun and bizarre action movie. It takes some time to get your head around."

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday December 22 at 10.40pm.