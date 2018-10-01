Poppy love in Preston will mark centenary of war's end

Preston is planning a huge poppy display next month to mark 100 years since the ending of the First World War.

The city council wants to decorate the war memorial with hundreds of crocheted flowers to celebrate the centenary of the armistice.

A special poppy appeal has gone out to schools, community groups and individual members of the public to contribute by making their own woollen blooms, similar to ones which adorn the staircase of the Harris Library where the Preston Roll of Honour is on show.

City Mayor Coun Trevor Hart said: “The staircase in the Harris covered in poppies looks fantastic and is a constant reminder of the sacrifice given by thousands of men and women.

“I’d love schools and community groups to really get on board with this idea and crochet their own poppies.

“They will be on display on the Cenotaph railings in time for this year’s Remembrance Sunday ceremony.”

The poppy show has been inspired by the national “Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red” poppy tribute which was created at the Tower of London in 2014 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the start of the Great War.

The council has been working with local craft group The Knit Wits to decorate the memorial. The Preston-based group has even issued four different designs for people to follow to crochet or knit their poppies.

The flowers can be dropped off at the Town Hall or posted to the council’s events team.