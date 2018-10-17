Retro store in Preston proving the old ones are the best

Iconic fashions from the 70’s and 80’s are proving a smash hit with young people in Preston - although most weren’t even born when the styles first hit the high street.

A brand new vintage clothes shop, stocking original gear from the days of glam-rock, casual chic and disco,has opened in the city centre and is already proving the old ones are the best.

Lisa and Brad outside Retrogue in Cannon Street.

"It’s something different and it’s proving very popular,” said Brad Asquith, co-owner of Retrogue in Cannon Street.

“It’s mainly 70’s and 80’s and it’s all original - not replica. We get it from all over the world.

"Some of it has never been worn, some is good second-hand.

"And it’s not just the young ones who love it, we’re also getting older ones who wore this stuff the first time around and say they wish they’d kept it.

"People have been telling us ‘this is just what Preston needs.’”

Brad, whose first Retrogue shop is in Halifax, has opened the new store with girlfriend Lisa Kirby from Fulwood.