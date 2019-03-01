Watch the moment zombies take over Preston's St George's Centre
It was DVD signing like no other, as marauding zombies were sighted lurching around the St George's shopping centre in Preston.
Preston-based actor, write and producer Mark Strange was in town to sign DVD and Blu-Rays of his latest film Recon-1 - a creepy zombie film partially filmed in Preston and Leyland. And to help him with the signing, he brought along some undead companions.
Mark Strange, who grew up in Leyland and lives in Preston, both wrote and produced the film, as well as starring in it