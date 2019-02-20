Zombie film star Mark signs in

A Lancashire actor will be doing a special signing for his award-winning film in Preston next week

Leyland’s Mark Strange, 44, stars in the action horror film Redcon-1.

He will be at Paluca’s cafe/restaurant, 5 Guildhall Street, on Wednesday, February 27, between 6pm and 8.30pm for a Blu-Ray and DVD signing - along with the film’s Lancaster-based director Chee Keong Cheung.

Redcon-1 is a zombie apocolypse film, parts of which were shot in Leyland and Preston.

The movie will be released for sale nationwide on Monday. It can be bought at Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and HMV on Blu-Ray and DVD. It is out on Sky Store.

Father of two boys Mark, 45, who lives in Preston, grew up in Leyland where he attended Seven Stars junior and Worden high schools. He also ran a martial arts gym there.

He said: “I’m a very grounded home-grown person. I’ve got lots of followers in the Leyland and Preston areas, which is incredible.”

Mark has also appeared in the critically-acclaimed Sky One drama Lucky Man as a cage fighter.

Redcon-1 scooped five awards at the Urban Action Showcase International Film Festival in New York - the best actor; best visual effects; best action; best action sequence and best weapons sequence. It has been nominated for three National Film Awards - best screenplay, thriller and action movie. You can vote for it at www.nationalfilmawards.org/voting