Bang2Rightz review: Bamber Bridge couple bring fire to stage with brilliant covers band

A pair of Bamber Bridge musicians brought world-class rock to town with their stellar covers band.



Husband and wife Nige and Jill Bethwaite made their hometown proud when they performed with five-piece band Bang2Rightz at Bamber Bridge Football Club last weekend.

Singer Glenn Davis rocking out with bassist Gill Bethwaite.

The talented pair and their band mates brought fire to the stage as they played an eclectic range of classic rock from the likes of The Cult, Black Sabbath and AC/DC.

The Bolton-based group packed out the venue, drawing both regulars and new faces to the football club, which was buzzing with excitement and energy the whole set through. No doubt, they've had added a whole host of new members to their fan club, myself included.

Singer Glenn Davis has a stunning vocal range and effortlessly belted out powerful notes, without ever being drowned out by the band. There was emotion, rawness and electricity - but still his voice sparkled with clarity.

In fact, every element came together brilliantly, thanks to the awesome skills of guitarist Nige, bassist Jill, keyboard player Robert Davies and drummer Derry Taylor.

Singer Glenn with bassist Gill, who also plays with punk tribute band, the Sex Pissed Dolls.

Having just moved to South Ribble, this was was my first ever visit to Bamber Bridge Football Club. And with musical talent like this rocking the town on a weekend, I'm proud to call the area my new home.

Next up at the football club is The Stories, who will play a blend of classic punk rock, new wave and SKA songs from the era 1976-82. Saturday, November 2nd, 7pm. Free entry. For more details of events and activities, search for Bamber Bridge FC, Gigs & Events on Facebook.