Blackpool International Soul Festival moved back to 2021 with new acts set to join the all star line-up. See who has been added to the bill here.

Organisers of Blackpool's International Soul Festival are the latest to announce a change to the 2020 event, which will not go ahead but return bigger and better in 2021 with the line-up already confirmed.

Former broadcaster and former Wigan Casino DJ Richard Searle said the three-day show at the Winter Gardens scheduled for June 12-14 would now move to June 18-20 2021, with three additional big names on the bill.

American soul singer Betty Harris, Dean Parrish and Darrow Fletcher complete the all-star line-up of seven acts which also includes Maxine Brown, Barbara Mason, G C Cameron and Jimmie Delphs.

Richard said: "In these exceptionally difficult times for us all and with your health uppermost in our minds, we have had to take the difficult decision to postpone the event.

"The rescheduled date, when we will come back bigger and stronger than ever, is now confirmed as June 18th-20th, 2021.

"All tickets already purchased for June 2020 will now be valid for the rescheduled dates.

"We have spent the last few days talking to all the artists who were due to appear, and the support shown by them has been simply overwhelming, as it has been from yourselves, The Blackpool International Soul Festival family.

"We can therefore confirm the great news that our artist line-up of Maxine Brown, Barbara Mason, G C Cameron and Jimmie Delphs not only remains as advertised, but we have now added three more legendary names to next year’s bill - Betty Harris, Dean Parrish, and Darrow Fletcher, now making June 2021 our biggest festival to date with seven top acts appearing!

"We would have loved to be able to run as planned this June, but when you consider what’s going on in the world right now, it’s totally unprecedented, and our families and loved ones are more important than anything else.

"So, let’s do this in style next year, when we are all in a better place, as we surely will be once this nightmare situation is over.

For more information visit https://facebook.com/groups/blackpoolinternationalsoulfestival or http://blackpoolsoulfestival.co.uk

For tickets and passes, go to www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.