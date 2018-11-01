Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Leyland and surrounding areas

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in and around Leyland to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Leyland Round Table bonfire on Worden Park in 2017

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

READ MORE>>> These are the laws around fireworks – and what to do if someone is setting them off in your street

Leyland Round Table bonfire on Worden Park

Leyland Round Table host the annual bonfire and fireworks display at Worden Park on Monday November 5. Also includes a fairground and food. Tickets available from local schools and shops and Leyland Town Hall. Price £3, £5 on the night, £3 in advance. Under 5s are free. Gates open 5.30pm, the bonfire is lit between 6.15pm and 6.45pm, with the display between 7.15pm and 8pm

Chorley>>>

Chorley Council's annual free fireworks display at Astley Park

Chorley Council has organised its annual free fireworks display at Astley Park for Friday November 3, Parking is free after 5pm across all town centre car parks which are expected to be busy.

The council is advising motorists to use the Park Road or Queens Road entrances to Astley Park as there will be restrictions on Hallgate and in Astley Village.

This is a free event but there will be collections on the night for the Mayoral chosen charities

Gates open from 6.30pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and a fireworks display at 7.30pm

Duxbury Park bonfire and fireworks

Chorley Red Bank Scouts host their annual bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday November 3. The event is free but the scouts welcome donations in helping to cover running costs of the annual event. Gates open from 6pm with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks display launching at 7.15pm.

South Ribble>>>

Huntley’s Bonfire Night and firework display

Huntley’s host annual Bonfire night celebration with fairground food stalls and fireworks on November 5 at Huntley’s Country Store, Samlesbury

Prices: £5 adults and £4 for children, Under three go free. Free park and ride at BAE

Gates open from 4pm, Bonfire lit at 6pm, Fireworks after 7pm

www.huntleys.co.uk/bonfirenight

Penwortham Firework Display

Penwortham Town council is hosting its free annual firework display on November 5 at Pear Tree Park, Middleforth Green, Penwortham.Fairground starts at 6.30pm, firework display at 7.30pm For more details contact Penwortham Town Council at 01772 750533

Penwortham Town Football Club bonfire

Penwortham Town Football Club, hosting their free bonfire at Vernon Carus Sports Club in Factory Lane this year on November 3. It is a free event

Gregson Green’s Bonfire and Firework Display

This year’s event takes place on November 3 at Gregson Lane, Hoghton, Preston.This year there will be fairground rides for young children. Price adults £4, £2 for children Gates open at 5.30pm, bonfire lit at 6.15pm, firework display 7pm

Preston>>>

Preston Grasshoppers annual bonfire and fireworks display

The Annual Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club display returns this year on Bonfire Night, Monday November 5. This is the one of the largest bonfire night events in the area and people are advised to buy online tickets in advance.

Advanced prices £5 per person, family ticket £16 includes two adults and two children.

On the gate prices £6 per person, family ticket £19

Gates open and Funfair from 6pm, Bonfire Lit at 7pm, Fireworks at 8pm

www.pgrfc.co.uk/news/events