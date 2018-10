CHORLEY LIVE: Everything you need to know about who is performing and where

Chorley is set to come alive to the sound of music this weekend as the hugely popular Chorley Live returns for its fifth year.

Over Friday and Saturday the town centre will have a buzz of excitement as 33 venues play host to a variety of more than 200 local artist and performers.

How much are tickets?

The event will see people able to gain entry into the venues using a wristband that will cost £5 (U12s free) enabling people to choose from over 260 live performances on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

Wristbands are on sale at each venue, from the acts taking part, and the council’s offices on Union Street.

What are people saying about the event?

Chorley Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Chorley Live is back once again bigger and better than ever.

"Each year the event has grown, and this year is no different.

“Last year’s event saw over and amazing 11,000 people attend over the two evenings, this year early signs would suggest a record attendance is once again expected."

Who is playing and where?

Anytime Fitness

Friday 7pm, Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, Celia & Duncan, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo, 9pm, Hannah Gorge, Modern Acoustic Pop/Solo, 10pm, Michelle Dowbekin, Modern Pop/Solo

Saturday 7pm, Millie-Mae, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Abi Kelly, Acoustic Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock & Pop/Solo, 10pm, Ewan Mulligan, Acoustic Rock/Solo

Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant

Friday 7pm, Too Old To Be Told, 60’s Pop/Band, 8pm, Jan et Al, French Café Music/Duo, 9pm, Ross Stevens & Debbie Angior, Acoustic Modern Pop/Duo, 10pm, George Doran, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

Saturday 7pm, Ellie Mawdsley, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Celia & Duncan, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo, 9pm, Will Pike, Easy Listening/Solo, 10pm, Michelle Dowbekin, Modern Pop/Solo

Bubble N Shake

Friday 7pm, Isabelle Higginson, Pop & Indie/Solo, 8pm, Rob Wilson, DJ/Solo, 9pm, Jennifer Addison-Jones, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Will Pike, Easy Listening/Solo,

Saturday 7pm, RCCG Rehoboth Christian Centre, Street Dance & Drama/Group, 8pm, Rob Wilson, DJ/Solo, 9pm, Eve, Pop & Blues/Solo, 10pm, Thomas Fothergill, Modern Pop/Solo

Buttonhole

Friday, 7pm, Maddy Thorp, Light Rock/Solo, 8pm, Open Mic, Come and have a go, 9pm, Grey At Times With Sunny Spells, Folk & Jazz/Duo, 10pm, Ellie Mawdsley, Modern Pop/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Too Old To Be Told, 60’s Pop/Band, 8pm, Open Mic, Come and have a go, 9pm, Amy Hardy, Folk Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Glyn Shipman, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

Covered Market

Friday, 7pm, RCCG Rehoboth Christian Centre, Street Dance & Drama/Group, 8pm, Ellie Valentine, Indie Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Victoria Chesterton, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, The Acousticles, Acoustic Comedic Rock/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Chorley Cakes, Ceilidh/Band, 8pm, Donna James, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Nathan Tonge, Acoustic Pop & Reggae/Solo, 10pm, Firkin Fiddler, Folk/Solo,

The Crown

Friday, 7pm, Becky & Josh, Rock Covers/Duo, 8pm, Lupa Tom, Comedy Folk/Trio, 9pm, Laid Back Phil, Acoustic Covers/Solo, 10pm, Watching The Detectives, Police, Punk & Power Pop/Trio

Saturday, 7pm, Tony Makinson, Pop, Punk & Rock/Solo, 8pm, Standing Waves, Funk, Pop & Rock Originals/Band, 9pm, Victoria Chesterton, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Blue Dog Hooch, Rhythm & Blues/Band

Cunliffe Hall

Friday, 7pm, Lux Bay, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo, 8pm, Eve, Pop & Blues/Solo, 9pm, Millie-Mae, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, LooseKoverZ, Classic Rock & Blues/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, The Electric Cheese, Psychedelic Rock/Band, 9pm, Ryan & Craig, Acoustic Comedy/Duo, 10pm, Bison, Rock Covers/Band

Flat Iron

Friday, 7pm, Tom Welsh, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, Playing4Time, Rock, Pop, Funk & Soul/Band, 9pm, Three Day Weekend, Indie-Rock/Band, 10pm, Hogweed, Classic Rock/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Gareth Evans, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, Mark Duckworth, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Heartbreaker, Alt-Rock/Band, 10pm, Clean Break, Indie-Rock/Band,

The Ginnel

Friday, 7pm, Laid Back Phil, Acoustic Covers/Solo, 8pm, The Great Escapade, Acoustic Rock/Solo, 9pm, Ellie Valentine, Indie Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Tony Makinson, Pop, Punk & Rock/Solo,

Saturday, 7pm, Two Birds & A Guitar, Modern Pop/Duo, 8pm, Thomas Fothergill, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Adam Heap, Pop & Rock/Solo, 10pm, Cobalt Tales, Americana/Duo

Goodies

Friday, 7pm, Will Pike, Easy Listening/Solo, 8pm, Amy Hardy, Folk Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Open Mic, Come and have a go, 10pm, Darren Baxter, Modern Acoustic Rock & Pop/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Grey At Times With Sunny Spells, Folk & Jazz/Duo, 8pm, Matt Steady, Folk/Solo, 9pm, Open Mic, Come and have a go, 10pm, Mark Russell, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo

Grandad Jim’s Sweet Shoppe

Friday, 7pm, Hannah Gorge, Modern Acoustic Pop/Solo, 8pm, Stuart Swarbrick, Folk & Blues/Solo, 9pm, Isabelle Higginson, Pop & Indie/Solo, 10pm, Chris Rogan & Brian McGuire, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Jake Wadd, Modern Acoustic Rock & Pop/Solo, 8pm, Jan et Al, French Café Music/Duo, 9pm, Ellie Valentine, Indie Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Matt Steady, Folk/Solo

The Imperial

Friday, 7pm, Millie Weaver, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, The Green Men, Rock Covers/Band, 9pm, Tom Murphy & The Requisites, Country, Indie & Folk/Band, 10pm, The Linda Campbell Band, Rock Originals/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Steve McCartney, Rock, Pop & Folk/Solo, 8pm, The Capital, Alt-Rock/Band, 9pm, Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Sullivan’s Luck, Alt-Rock Originals/Band

Inspire Youth Zone

Friday, 7pm, Inspire Youth Zone, Come & hear our youth, 8pm, Ellie Mawdsley, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Abi Kelly, Acoustic Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, No Act

Saturday, 7pm, The Youth Zone, Come & hear our youth, 8pm, Eloise Hunt, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Maisie Leek, Acoustic Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, No Act,

Last Orders

Friday, 7pm, The Effigy, Rock Covers/Band, 8pm, Outhouse 57, Classic & Modern Rock/Band, 9pm, Millie Weaver, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Troubadour, Acoustic Originals/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Victoria Chesterton, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Sprungloaded, Alt-Rock/Band, 9pm, Kevin Jameson, Blues, Country & Rock/Solo, 10pm, Ryan & Craig, Acoustic Comedy/Duo

Library

Friday, 7pm, Blank Space Theatre Company, Drama/Troupe, 8pm, Solo Floyd, Pink Floyd Covers/Solo, 9pm, John Reed & Matt Steady, Folk-Rock/Duo, 10pm, Passion, Christian & Contemporary Rock/Band,

Saturday, 7pm, Mark Russell, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, Passion, Christian & Contemporary Rock/Band, 9pm, John Reed & The Folded Arms, Folk-Rock/Band, 10pm, Rock Choir, Contemporary Pop/Choir

Lost

Friday, 7pm, Midnight Choir, Vintage Jazz/Band, 8pm, Alex Hardcastle, Blues & Alt-Rock/Solo, 9pm, The Jonny Oates Band, Rock Originals/Band, 10pm, Driftwood, Indie Pop/Trio,

Saturday, 7pm, Amy Hardcastle, Pop Ballads/Solo, 8pm, The Jonny Oates Band, Rock Originals/Band, 9pm, The Night Swingers, Jazz & Swing/Band, 10pm, Taser Puppets, Alt-Rock/Band

Market Walk Hub

Friday, 7pm, Ukeleylanders, Modern & Classic Songs/Ensemble, 8pm, Chris Rogan & Brian McGuire, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Duo, 9pm, Carmel’s Guitars, Instrumental/Ensemble, 10pm, Kate S, Acoustic Pop & Rock/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Matthew Whittingham, Easy Listening/Solo, 8pm, George Doran, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Steve Gilyead, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Jan et Al, French Café Music/Duo

Massa’s Ice Cream Bar

Friday, 7pm, Eloise Hunt, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Portersmith, Acoustic Originals/Duo, 9pm, Steve Gilyead, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Stuart Swarbrick, Folk & Blues/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Pete & Joe, Acoustic Pop & Rock/Duo, 8pm, Maddy Thorp, Light Rock/Solo, 9pm, Hannah Gorge, Modern Acoustic Pop/Solo, 10pm, Celia & Duncan, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo

Pearsons

Friday, 7pm, Dorothy Kalmar, Pop & Rock/Solo, 8pm, Sullivan’s Luck, Alt-Rock Originals/Band, 9pm, Toenails, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Bandit, 60’s Covers/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Kevin Jameson, Blues, Country & Rock/Solo, 8pm, The Jake Heaton Band, Indie-Rock/Band, 9pm, The Connor Banks Band, Modern Pop/Duo, 10pm, JoyRyde, Rock & Pop/Band

The Prince Of Wales

Friday, 7pm, Jennifer Addison-Jones, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Sugarstone, Alt-Rock/Band, 9pm, Dorothy Kalmar, Pop & Rock/Solo, 10pm, The Jake Heaton Band, Indie Rock/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Portersmith, Acoustic Originals/Duo, 8pm, Optimist, Rock Covers/Band, 9pm, Millie-Mae, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Lil’ Devil, Indie-Rock/Band

The Railway

Friday, 7pm, Taylor Maudsley, Electric Guitar/Solo, 8pm, Machine 3, Punk Rock/Band, 9pm, Dotts, Post Punk/Band, 10pm, The Electric Cheese, Psychedelic Rock/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Bingo Bay, Alt-Pop/Band, 8pm, Dalliance, Alt-Rock/Band, 9pm, Crossbill, Alt-Folk/Duo, 10pm, Reborn Generation, Hard Rock/Band

The Rose & Crown

Friday, 7pm, Millie-Mae, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Smells Like A Cover, Rock Covers/Duo, 9pm, Kevin Jameson, Blues, Country & Rock/Solo, 10pm, Ryan & Craig, Acoustic Comedy/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Connor Banks, Modern Acoustic Pop/Solo, 8pm, Michelle Dowbekin, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Holly Anderton, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Two Birds & A Guitar, Modern Pop/Duo

Rosie Posies

Friday, 7pm, Darren Baxter, Modern Acoustic Rock & Pop/Solo, 8pm, Glyn Shipman, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Maisie Leek, Acoustic Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Not Fit for Purpose, Folk/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Amy Hardy, Folk Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, Bill Eadson, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 9pm, Steve McCartney, Rock, Pop & Folk/Solo, 10pm, Not Fit for Purpose, Folk/Duo

Sam’s Bar

Friday, 7pm, The Acousticles, Acoustic Comedic Rock/Duo, 8pm, The Elderly Brothers, Rock & Pop/Band, 9pm, Nathan Tonge, Acoustic Pop & Reggae/Solo, 10pm, Top Marks, Classic Rock/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Ellie Valentine, Indie Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, The Al-Chemists, Melodic Pop Originals/Band, 9pm, Bard Company, Political, Music, Poetry & Comedy/Band, 10pm, Helgi, Indie Originals/Band

The Shed

Friday, 7pm, Steve McCartney, Rock, Pop & Folk/Solo, 8pm, Matt Steady, Folk/Solo, 9pm, Cobalt Tales, Americana/Duo, 10pm, Alex Hardcastle, Blues & Alt-Rock/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Mike Kneafsey, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 8pm, The Anderson’s, Country-Rock/Duo, 9pm, Jennifer Addison-Jones, Modern Pop/Solo, 10pm, Kate S, Acoustic Pop & Rock/Solo

Shepherd’s Hall Ale House

Friday, 7pm, Kevin Jameson, Blues, Country & Rock/Solo, 8pm, Michelle Dowbekin, Modern Pop/Solo, 9pm, Yoz Hindley, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Matt Steady, Folk/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Chris Rogan & Brian McGuire, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Duo, 8pm, Ewan Mulligan, Acoustic Rock/Solo, 9pm, Toenails, Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, Bill Eadson, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

St George’s Church

Friday, 7pm, Chorley Gleemen, Barbershop Harmony/Ensemble, 8pm, South Ribble Concert Band, Musicals, Theatre & Film/Band, 9pm, The Song Rooms Choir, Choral/Choir, 10pm, JoViolin, Classical Strings/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Carmel’s Guitars, Instrumental/Ensemble, 8pm, The Mixed Bag Troupe, Popular Songs/Solos, 9pm, Midnight Choir, Vintage Jazz/Band, 10pm, Jessica Schofield, Modern Pop/Solo

St Laurence’s Church

Friday, 7pm, Gathered Voices, Choral/Choir, 8pm, Chorley Choral Society, Choral/Choir, 9pm, Celia & Duncan, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo, 10pm, Glyn Shipman, Singer-Songwriter/Solo

Saturday, 7pm, Will Pike, Easy Listening/Solo, 8pm, 16th Wall Productions, Drama/Group, 9pm, The Bennett Choir, Choral/Choir, 10pm, Carmel’s Guitars, Instrumental/Ensemble

St Mary’s Social Club

Friday, 7pm, Singitbig Choir, Popular Choral/Choir, 8pm, Dumbstruck, Alt-Rock/Band, 9pm, St. Leonard’s G&S Group, Light Opera & Show Tunes/Choir, 10pm, Lupa Tom, Comedy Folk/Trio

Saturday, 7pm, Jennifer Addison-Jones, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, SJM, Christian & Contemporary Rock/Band, 9pm, Chris Rogan & Brian McGuire, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Duo, 10pm, The Yard Dogs, Rock & Soul/Band

Town Hall

Friday, 7pm, Carmel’s Guitars, Instrumental/Ensemble, 8pm, Driftwood, Indie-Pop/Trio, 9pm, Grupo SambAfriq, Percussion/Ensemble, 10pm, Mister Moo & His New Shoes, Ska Pop Party/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Firkin Tooters, Bavarian Oompah, Rock, Pop & Soul/Brass Ensemble, 8pm, Rock Choir, Contemporary Pop/Choir, 9pm, Worldwise Samba Drummers, Percussion/Ensemble, 10pm, Troubadour, Acoustic Originals/Band

URC Hall

Friday, 7pm, St. Leonard’s G&S Group, Light Opera & Show Tunes/Choir, 8pm, The Mixed Bag Troupe, Popular Songs/Solos, 9pm, The Well Dressed Gentlemen, 1920’s Jazz/Band, 10pm, Jan et Al, French Café Music/Duo

Saturday, 7pm, Chorley Gleemen, Barbershop Harmony/Ensemble, 8pm, Isabelle Higginson, Pop & Indie/Solo, 9pm, Solo Floyd, Pink Floyd Covers/Solo, 10pm, Too Old To Be Told, 60’s Pop/Band

The White Bull

Friday, 7pm, Abi Kelly, Acoustic Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, The Al-Chemists, Melodic Pop Originals/Band, 9pm, Lux Bay, Acoustic Rock & Pop/Duo, 10pm, Blue Dog Hooch, Rhythm & Blues/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Jessica Schofield, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, Kate S, Acoustic Pop & Rock/Solo, 9pm, Mike Kneafsey, Acoustic Singer-Songwriter/Solo, 10pm, The Liquorice Field, Acoustic Pop/Band

The White Hart

Friday, 7pm, PR5, Indie-Rock/Band, 8pm, Helgi, Indie Originals/Band, 9pm, Ryan & Craig, Acoustic Comedy/Duo, 10pm, Sprungloaded, Alt-Rock/Band

Saturday, 7pm, Holly Anderton, Modern Pop/Solo, 8pm, The Switch, Indie-Rock Covers & Originals/Band, 9pm, Bad Sheba, Melodic Rock/Band, 10pm, The Jake Heaton Band, Indie-Rock/Band