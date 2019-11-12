Chorley rockers dazzle punk fans with red-hot set in Bamber Bridge

Punk lovers took over the dance floor when these Chorley rockers brought fun and madness to Bamber Bridge Football Club.

The Stories - AKA Andy, Gareth, Finchy and former drummer Joshua - had music fans bouncing on a packed dance floor for hours with their high-energy performance.

The trail-blazers are thought to be the first band ever in the world to cover a blend of classic punk rock, New Wave and SKA songs from the era 1976-82.

The fantastic foursome play iconic hits from the likes of Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Jam, Joy Division, The Stranglers, Elvis Costello, and Iggy Pop, with a bit of Green Day mixed in.

Their Bamber Bridge gig was as blinding as it promised to be, filling the club with energy and excitement and putting grins on faces all round. The cheering from the crowds said it all and the magical Joy Division numbers particularly went down a treat.

It's no surprise these superb rockers have a calendar full of gigs right up until Boxing Day next year. Their skills are dazzling, their sound is bold and their vibe is red hot.

To see where they're playing next, search for The Stories on Facebook.