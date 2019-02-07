Danger Mouse and Count Duckula animator from Chorley nominated for national children's book prize

A Lancashire television animator famous for his work on Danger Mouse is up for a national children’s book prize thanks to his third publication.

Michael Whaite, from Eccleston, has been nominated for the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize 2019, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of books, for his third book 100 Dogs.

Michael Whaite

Michael said: “I’m so honoured and grateful to be short-listed for this award and to be in the company of such talented authors and illustrators.

“All 100 dogs are wagging their tails with delight - even the grumpy ones. Thank you Waterstones!”

Michael has been short-listed in the Illustrated Books category, with the prize existing to reward and champion new and emerging talent in children’s books.

Prior to books Michael enjoyed a successful career as an animator for more than 25 years, working on children’s television programmes including Danger Mouse and Count Duckula.

100 Dogs by Michael Whaite

His first book Diggersaurs was published in 2017 by Puffin, with a sequel to the rhyming book, Diggersaurs Explore, released last year.

Both books have been published in 12 countries around the world.

The winners will be announced at an evening reception at Waterstones Piccadilly in London – Europe’s largest bookshop – on Thursday, March 21.