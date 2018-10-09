Dingle bells all the way as Danny Miller is signed up for Leyland Christmas lights switch on

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller will light up Leyland this Christmas.

Danny - who plays the character Aaron Dingle in the hit ITV soap - has been snapped up to perform this year’s Christmas lights switch on in Leyland.

The festivities are organised by the Leyland Town Team.

Martin Carlin, of the Team, revealed the capture of Danny, saying: “We, Leyland Town Team with South Ribble Borough Council are pleased to announce the celebrity who is switching on our Christmas lights for Saturday, November 24, 2018, is Danny Miller from Emmerdale. Danny plays the character Aaron in the soap.

“He’s won multiple awards and is a main character in the soap.

“Danny is also co-founder member of Once Upon A Smile.

“Once Upon a Smile can provide families with emotional and practical support.

“They support Andrew, Lisa and Xanda Roussos who lost our very own Saffie.”

He added; “This year will be phase four of our fantastic journey in lighting up Leyland at Christmas.

“This year we aim to light up lamp posts on Hough Lane and once again we aim to put Saffie’s star in the tree outside the Plaice fish shop, as well as existing lights.

“On the day there will be live music, stalls, fun rides as well as Santa’s Grotto and lots more.

“We will also have an official light switch on at the Cross on the Friday, November 23, where we will have a large Christmas tree once again to light up as well as a brass band, carol singers and more.

“To follow all news on these events, please go to our Facebook page Leyland Town Team.”

Stockport-born Danny, 27, has won serval awards with the show, including the British Soap Award for Best Actor three times in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

His first major role was in 2007, when he played Kyle Brown in the long-running BBC children’s show Grange Hill.

Last year’s Leyland switch on was performed by Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald.

The rain on the day failed to dampen the Christmas spirits of the crowds who turned out in their droves for the town’s festive light switch-on.