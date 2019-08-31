Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2019 actress Lucy Fallon joins Diversity on Tower Headland stage to pull big switch

The big lights are on in Blackpool and thousands of revellers turned out to witness homegrown talent and award winning actress Lucy Fallon pull the switch on the world-famous Illuminations.

Busted, Diversity, Nina Nesbitt, R3wire and Varski led an action packed night of entertainment on the Tower Festival Headland arena before Sigma closed the show on what was another fantastic night in Switch On history.

Blackpool Switch On 2019 at Tower Headland Arena

Lucy, 23, the youngest ever act invited to perform the Switch On honour, was dressed to impress in a black and white polka dot dress suit and spoke of her excitement at being added tot the roll of honour of Switch-On celebrities including the likes of Hollywood film director, Tim Burton, Robbie Williams, Peter Kay and Dame Barbara Windsor.

She said: "I have been so nervous all day - it's really weird but at the same time very exciting, I was in the Switch On crowd six years ago with my cousin and now I'm pulling the switch "Being from Blackpool, I'm incredibly proud and it's just such an honour."

The soap star, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street said all the family, 23 in total, including her boyfriend, parents, sister and cousins, were in the audience to watch her take centre stage.

James Bourne from Busted on stage for Blackpool Switch On 2019

The wind and light showers on Blackpool promenade earlier in the evening had failed to dampen the party atmosphere as MTV DJs R3wire and Varski returned to warm up the festivities with a lively set.

Up and coming singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt also promised the 20,000 strong audience an upbeat evening, performing her hits and covers including a rendition of Britney's Toxic, a year on from the American superstar's debut on the same stage.

Nina, spoke excitedly of her invite to perform at the historic event adding, she was looking forward to seeing more of Blackpool's famous sights.

"I'm really excited to be part of the Blackpool Switch-On and having a chance to explore the sights.

"I love lights, my studio at home is covered in them so I can't wait to see the Illuminations go on."

Also enjoying another big stage occasion, the youngsters of Flakefleet Primary School and inspirational headteacher Dave McPartlin, who were special guests of the evening.

Mr McPartlin said: "Never could we ever have imagined being part of something as iconic as this but it's another experience to add to the CV and the children are just having such much fun.

"The new school year will be a quieter one for sure."

The historic Switch-On is the biggest free event on the resort's calendar with 20,000 residents offered tickets to attend through the annual ballot.

This year's headline act pop-rock band Busted had the crowds bouncing, turning up the heat with bursts of fire from the stage. Ahead of the energetic set Charlie Simpson said it would be a 'night of hits' and they did not disappoint with numbers including ‘Air Hostess,Year 3000’ and Glad I Crashed the Wedding.

Matt Willis spoke of their fondness for the resort and how one of their earliest gigs as a band had been on the Fylde. "Blackpool plays a special part in our history as a band."

The biggest screams were reserved for magical dance troupe Diversity who once again upped their game with a jaw-dropping series of routines led by dynamic leader Ashley Banjo, appearing in a Greatest Showman-style ringmaster jacket

Now their fourth year performing at the event the choreographer said it was a huge honour to be invited back again.

He said: "We feel such a part of it now and its one of the dates we always look forward to.

"There is such a buzz and energy and the crowd really make it year after year - it's such an iconic event."

The Switch On triggers 66 nights of Illuminations.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “The Illuminations Switch-On night has become one of the great events in the tourism calendar, steeped in decades of history and tradition.

“It always make it so much more special when the Switch-On star has an emotional bond with Blackpool and we are delighted that Lucy was able to turn on the Illuminations in front of a huge audience including so many of her family and friends.”

The Blackpool Illuminations, so often billed as the greatest free light show on earth, will now run nightly until November 3.

Illuminations season will also include a two-week Lightpool Festival between October 11 and 26 when there will be a free programme of entertainment including extraordinary light installations, 3D projections on to the front of the Blackpool Tower, an illuminated tram parade and live performance.