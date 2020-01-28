Illegal Eagles set to soar back to Blackpool for a masterclass of musicianship at Grand Theatre

Top Tribute band Illegal Eagles take flight to return to the resort next month

They’ll be appearing at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Saturday February 1 for one night only.

The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound with both flare and incredible authenticity.

Their show features all of the Eagles’ classic hits including Hotel California, Take it to the Limit, Life in the Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes and Desperado.

The latest all-star line-up of the show, produced by Phil Aldridge, features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80’s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, Bafta award winner Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals and guitars and Garreth Hicklin vocals and guitars.

A spokesman for the show said: “Returning for another outstanding show promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship.

"Garreth, Greg, Trevor, Mike and Christian effortlessly capture the vocal style and delivery of Henley, Walsh, Fry, Schmidt and Meisner and are masters of their respective instruments.

"The power-house rhythm section of Kiley and Newnham has added a dimension that is sensitive to the subtle needs of the Eagles’ songs and kicks hard where necessary."

Tony Kiley joined the Blow Monkeys in 1983 and enjoyed hit records all over the world, moving to America and working with soul legend Curtis Mayfield. He joined the Illegal Eagles in 2017, replacing Phil Aldridge as drummer.

Christian Phillips throughout his career has been making a name for himself as a composer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and vocal arranger and said he was excited to be back on the road with the band, he said: “playing those iconic songs for the Illegal Eagles family, night after night never gets old”...