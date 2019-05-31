Join in the free family fun at Longton Spring Fete this weekend

Revellers are preparing for a fun-filled day at this year's spring fete in Longton.



The Longton Spring Fete will take place from 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday, June 1) at Longton Playing Field, behind the Black Bull pub.

Donkey rides at Longton Spring Fete, 2018

Families can look forward to a full day of fun and frolics, with dancing, singing, face painting, funfair rides and refreshments.

These are just some of the free attractions to look forward at this year's Longton Spring Fete.

'Matilda' the Cow - Children can learn all about our burly bovine friends when a life-size, interactive model of a cow trades in its pasture for Longton's playing fields.

Children are invited to learn all about cows and how fresh milk is prepared on the farm before it reaches our breakfast tables.

Donkey rides - You don't need to visit Lancashire's seaside resorts to enjoy donkey ride this weekend. Kids are invited to make friends with a pair of friendly donkeys who will be on hand for a playful trot around the playing fields.

Refreshments - An array of pop, squash, tea and coffee will be available to quench your thirst in the spring sun. Food and drink can be found in the Scout Tent.

Fun dog show - Pooches of all shapes and sizes will show off their party tricks with the annual dog show, with all proceeds going to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Fairground rides - The fete will boast all the frantic action of the funfair, with a gleeful range of fairground rides for the thrill-seekers amongst us. Rides include the tummy-churning spinning tea cups, a bouncy castle and giant inflatable slides.

Live music and dancing - Irish dancing, face painting, dance-offs and DJ's will create a special festival atmosphere.