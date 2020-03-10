Latest big name revealed for new Lancashire retro pop music festival

One of the biggest radio stars of the 1980s is coming to Lancashire to host a brand new one-day music festival.

Leyland’s Music in the Park will be hosted by DJ and pop star Mick Brown, when it hits Worden Park this summer.

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley is one of the big names in the line-up for Leyland's Music in the Park

Mick – who had hits in the 8u0s will fello0w DJ Pat Sharp – has worked with Lionel Richie, Tina Turner and Cliff Richard, presenting their shows at massive venues such as Wembley and Hyde Park.

This new event for South Ribble – which will feature Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, T’Pau, Doctor and the Medics and Mick’s pal Pat Sharp – takes place on Friday, June 19 in Worden Park, and tickets can be purchased at leylandsmusicinthepark.co.uk.

Tickets cost £25 (general admission), or £35 for a premium ticket which includes fast-track entry, artisan bar access, and upgraded toilets.

The event is a joint project between South Ribble Borough Council, the Leyland Town Team, and the Leyland Festival Committee.

Councillor Mick Titherington, Deputy Leader at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to welcome Mick Brown to the LMITP line-up. With four fantastic acts already secured, a great venue and amazing festival-goers quickly snapping up the tickets, we really needed a top-class host to get the crowd in the mood and introduce the acts.

“This will be the highlight of the summer, we can’t wait.”

Martin Carlin, chairman of the Leyland Town Team and Chair of the Leyland Festival Committee, said: “It’s fantastic that Leyland continues to attract the biggest names it can to perform at our events, and we’re really happy with the line-up. Mick is a perfect fit for our 80s music festival in Leyland and he will be a superb MC and host.”