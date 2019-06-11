Leyland Festival: When it is, where to see it and what the weather might do

This Saturday sees the return of the spectacular Leyland Festival.

Leyland Festival continues to offer a fabulous day out for all the family, and happens this Saturday 15 June.

Last year's festival

The magic of musical theatre will transform Leyland’s town centre into the heart of Theatreland with the Leyland Festival theme of ‘Music from the Shows’ set to inspire a carnival spirit across the town.

So, whether you love the Broadway classics or prefer something with a more modern twist, there will be something for everyone at this year’s Leyland festival.

First off, the traditional Festival parade passes through Leyland town centre on this route:

The community floats and walkers depart at 11:45am prompt from King Street car park, travelling down through Turpin Green Lane, turning on to Hough Lane and progressing on to Towngate.

Leyland Festival in 2018

Then on to St Andrew’s Way (round the back of Tesco) then on to Church Road and finishing on Worden Lane.

The route will take approximately 60 mins to complete, with the Popemobile being a highlight of the parade and will lead the procession with the Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble on board.

The heritage vehicles/supercars depart from Centurion Way at 11.30am, drive on Stanifield Lane through Farington, assembling on Chapel Brow, and then they will follow the floats, taking the same route through the town.

Then it's on to Worden Park for all the entertainment and family activities, and tickets are priced at just £2.50 for adults, with children age 16 and under free.

At the park you'll find lots to keep the whole family entertained, which is topped off with a performance by former Liberty X star Kevin Simm, who will headline the main stage.

Other highlights include cars in the park, a fun dog show, fairground fun, festival food and drink, a sports arena, a giant inflatable assault course, stalls and ehibits and much more.

Currently, the weather forecast is for sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.