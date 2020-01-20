Lostock Hall theatre group dazzle in spell-binding performance of Aladdin the panto

Fun and laughter made for a magic formula offered by a Lostock Hall theatre group in its closing performance of Aladdin.

St James' Players closed the curtains on the panto season with a fabulous show for all the family.

The cast and chorus of Aladdin the panto.

Aladdin is the tale of a poor street urchin who is in love with Princess Jasmine. His life is suddenly transformed when he discovers a magical oil lamp that unleashes a powerful genie.

But trouble brews when the evil Abanazar attempts to steal the lamp and marry the princess for himself.

Paige Couperthwaite confidently played the title role, bringing plenty of energy and personality to the character, while Sarah Mercer made for a lovely Jasmine.

There is no better word than fabulous to describe Phillip Tomlinson, who had a dual role as director and actor, and spread a generous dose of star dust as the dame. Philip was confident, charming and vibrant as Widow Twankey, mum to Aladdin and his brother Wishee Washee. The talented performer nailed the fruity humour and cast a spell on the audience.

Holly Davey made for an enthusiastic and energetic Wishee Washee, connecting well with both young and old in the audience and displaying solid vocals.

Andrew Croft did a brilliant job of standing in as Abanazar at late notice due to illness. His performance was so confident and charismatic that you'd have never known he was brought into the cast at the last minute - if it wasn't for the script that he kept with him for back-up. There was only one moment in the whole show when he was slow to deliver his lines but the self-assured actor transformed this into a moment of comedy, which is testament to his skill.

A fun addition to the show came in the form of Apanda, depicted by Angela Ross, who also contributed her talents as the choreographer, creating a dynamic show that ran smoothly.

Mark Couperthwaite dazzled as the genie while Kath Cann sparkled as much as her glittery outfit as the Slave of the Ring.

A fun and formidable comedy duo comprising Chris Murray and Amiee Bellis brought further laughter to the panto. The pair played daft police officers Ping and Pong.

Sarah Cann proved herself to be a diverse actress in the role of the Emperor while Jackie Bird offered strong support as the Oracle and the full chorus displayed sweet vocals.

St James' Players have proved exactly why Aladdin has become a classic family tale, delighting youngsters in the audience and making the adults road with laughter thanks to the panto's risqué humour. It was definitely a welcome winter warmer this January!