Monty Python-style comedy with kings, murderers and lizards heading to Lostock Hall

Step back in time as this cracking comedy about murderers, witches, human birds and one of England's most controversial kings flies into Lostock Hall.

Car Park King, presented by Every Egg A Bird Theatre Company, will bring fun and mayhem to Lostock Hall Library on Wednesday, November 20. The madness kicks off at 7-30pm.

The show follows King Richard III as he wakes from his car park tomb and tries to stop a curse to protect his two nephews from danger. But everyone is out to stop him, from witches, human birds, flamboyant French kings, no nonsense policemen, murderers, salesmen and lizards. Richard’s journey won’t be easy but it will be entertaining.

Three actors will bring to life more than 30 characters, delivering a hilarious performance with a hint of Monty Python, a dash of Spymonkey and a sprinkle of Spike Milligan.

The show is suitable for ages 16 and older.

To book tickets (£8 each) call in to the library, ring 0300 1236703 or send an email to lostockhall.library@lancashire.gov.uk

Hot drinks available to purchase at the interval.