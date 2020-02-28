Phoenix Nights 19th anniversary screening at Opera House on Saturday

The countdown is on for a very special milestone with the Phoenix Club to open its doors in Blackpool for the 19th anniversary screening of the comedy series showing at the Opera House this Saturday.

Comedian Peter Kay revealed last year to mark the 19 years since the award-winning Phoenix Nights first aired to audiences, the classic show would be shared on the big screen around the country for the very first time, with the resort one of the lucky chosen hotspots.

Famously, part of Phoenix Nights was filmed in the resort – with the late Jim Bowen playing La Ponderosa hotelier Frank ‘Hoss’ Cartwright.

Fans going along to the sell-out event at the historic Church Street venue are being encouraged to dress-up as their favourite characters.

There is no official word that any of the cast will be at the only Lancashire screening but the special edition showing from 1pm will relive all the highlight moments with Brian Potter, Jerry St Clair, Les Alanos, Max and Paddy and all the gang.

The screening will feature both series of the northern sitcom and includes exclusively recorded cast interviews. Profits from the event will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Carol Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said: “We are so grateful to Peter for arranging these unique screenings of such an iconic TV series to raise money.

“The money that is raised from the events will fund vital research to beat cancer.”