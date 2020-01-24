Phoenix Nights star Archie Kelly headlining charity comedy night

There will be laughs galore when a Phoenix Nights star headlines a charity comedy night in the Chorley area.

TV actor Archie Kelly, AKA Kenny Senior from Phoenix Nights, is set to bring the roof down when he performs live at St Chad's Parish Centre, Town Lane, in Whittle-le-Woods on Saturday, February 1, at 7-30pm. Doors open at 6-30pm.

Archie will be joined by Dave Bawden, winner of a Jason Manford Comedy Award and Yorkshire Fringe Best New Talent Award, as well as top comedians Ola Labib, Howard Walker and Graeme Rayner, to help raise money for both the East Lancashire Hospice and St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall.

Tickets are £12 each, including a hotpot, and can be booked by calling 07506 131267 or 01257 275464.