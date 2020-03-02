Pyschic to the stars Sally Morgan brings her 10 years and Counting tour to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Globe Theatre in October.

Psychic to the stars Sally Morgan will be coming to Blackpool for a show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Globe Theatre as part of her 10 Years and Counting Tour.

The appearance will take place this autumn on Friday October 9 at 7.30pm.

Sally is back for her 11th year in front of live audiences sharing her gifts in a show, unique to every venue.

A spokesperson for the tour said: "She brings the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive stage show that will leave Blackpool audiences gobsmacked.

"Appealing to young and old alike Sally has dragged mediumship into the 21st century with her love, laughter and warmth - her shows are not to be missed."

Sally is a published author, accomplished performer and has appeared on several TV shows and also as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. The 2020 tour sees the psychic and forerunner in the psychic field take to the stage across the UK, Europe and Australia.

She said: “My ability allows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy.

"I call every message validated a wonder moment. So take your seats, relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you.

"Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and ultimately audiences are uplifted and leave full of hope."

To book tickets for Sally’s show at The Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach call 01253 341707 or visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com for more information.