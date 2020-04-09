Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard joins line-up for Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival in aid of NHS

Blackpool star DJ and Radio 1 presenter Danny Howard hosted the opener on his new dance show this month, switching slots with the legendary Pete Tong and this weekend he'll be collaborating on a lockdown charity mission set as part of the Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival.

Hosted by resort DJs Jason Barr and Lee Watson known as Fubar and Jester, Howard is another big name on the 24 hour mammoth bill starting at 4pm Easter Saturday, with all funds raised being donated to the NHS.

Dance music advocate Danny Howard, showcased his talents in his new Friday night slot on Radio 1, broadcasting from 9pm until 11pm.

This Easter Saturday April 11, he will bring an explosive set to fans in his hometown and across the UK for the charity digital festival, alongside Judge Jules, Sash, Dave Pearce, Sonique, Slipmatt and more.

Lee said: "It is an amazing line-up and we're so grateful to everybody who has got on board with this - it's going to be one great party for a great cause and we'll be keeping people up to date on the fundraising effort the whole way through.

"We feel this will help people through this uncertain time and make people smile which is the main aim plus making some money for our NHS is a big bonus. Imagine having a house festival with some of the UK's best DJ's!"

Back to Old Pool, Virtual Festival line up

The full set for the 24 hour schedule is listed below.

Around 70,000 house party-goers have been joining the Fubar and Jester online club nights and the pair hope people will be encouraged to pledge a donation for the NHS during the marathon party.

Lee added: "We will be able to support businesses so anybody who would like to support it they just have to make a small donation to the funding page which will be updated live on the screen so everyone can see how it's going. "

People can now pledge their donations by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/24-hour-live-broadcast-event-for-the-nhs?pc=em_dn_contacts_r&rcid=r01-158566958817-7d72965d3dab448c&member=4131970

Fubar & Jester will be filling in between all the acts for the full 24 hours and raising funds for the NHS Blue Skies Hospital Charity.

You can find all the information for the isolation sessions and announcements on the Back to the Old Pool Virtual Festival visit https://www.facebook.com/backtotheoldpool​

24 Hour Virtual Festival set times

Easter Saturday April 11

Opening 4pm Fubar and Jester

5pm: Sash

6pm: Dave Pearce

7.30pm: Sonique

9pm: Judge Jules

11pm: Paul Oakenfield

Easter Sunday April 12

1am: Mr C The Shamen

2.30am: Greenbins

4am: Man on Wax

5.30am: Jacob Callaghan

7am: Si Frater

8.15am: Reece Rampant DJs

9.30am: Slipmatt

11am: Dream Frequency

12.30pm: K-Klass

1.30pm: Fully Charged

2.45pm: Danny Howard

3.45pm:Fubar and Jester to close