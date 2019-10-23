Review: Buddy Holly at Blackpool Grand Theatre

Who knew history could be such fun.

Not me but, I had a blast finding out.

The fabulous auditorium at the Grand Theatre was the perfect setting for this happy-but--tragic tale of the short meteoric rise of music legend Buddy Holly.

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, this feel-good West End and Broadway show rolled into Blackpool in style.

Billed the “World’s Most Successful Rock and Roll Musical” the opening night wasn’t completely packed to the rafters, but it was pretty darn full.

Judging by the average age of the audience, most- unlike me I hasten to add, were die-hard Buddy fans and were mesmerised by the incredible physical likeness, and voice of the stars of the show.

For those, like me, who weren’t hopping and a bopping back in the 50s, the sounds of Buddy still resonate and even if we didn’t know the words, the soundtracks were very familiar.

For two full hours we were treated to an incredibly packed rendition of just about every tune the man who is said to have changed the face of popular music forever, belted out.

I didn't know how influential this young lad had been on the music scene for 18 short months he rode the charts.

Sounds like Peggy Sue took me back to a distant “memory” and had me thinking how much my old mum would love this show - I’m sure I heard her humming that tune when I was a kid.

Classics like That’ll be the Day weren’t wasted one me - though it was the David Essex movie that innately came to mind- and other familiar favourites from the era like Why do Fools Fall in Love, Johnny Be Good, La Bamba and Chantilly Lace had the audience singing and a clapping.

And, I was up twisting and jiving in the aisles with the rest of them right to the very end when this very talented cast received the standing ovation they deserve.

The entire cast, from the dance moves to the backing tunes and the amazing band, was nothing short of brilliant ( apart from the corny American accents)- he and it was easy to see why the show lasted so long

Clearly, although his fame was short lived- killed in a plane crash after just 18 months - at the age of 22 - Buddy’s talent and his influence on the music world live on and he still has an amazing following.

The show runs until Saturday then moves on the The Lowry at Salford.