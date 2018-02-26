Five things to do in Chorley

Here are a handful of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

FREE: Insight, Chorley, from Saturday, March 3 until Wednesday, April 4

Forest Friday is an outdoor event in Brinscall Woods

The Happy Black Cat are working with Lancashire Mind and Astley Hall to bring you Insight, an exhibition to promote positive mental health through art, crafts and design. There will be an exhibition of art works through March and the Easter period along with a rotating schedule of crafts stalls. There will also be demonstrations. It’s happening at the Farm House Gallery at Astley Hall.

FREE: International Women’s Day, Chorley, Saturday, March 3

Celebrate International Women’s Day at St Mary’s Parish Centre, off Devonshire Road. ​Between 12pm and 5pm, there will be presentations, demonstrations, workshops and more.

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Samlesbury, Wednesday, February 28

Meet at the Nab’s Head pub at 10am for this three to six mile walk. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. Rambles are expected to take around two to three hours.

PAID: Forest Friday, Brinscall, Friday, March 2

There’s different events each week, but basically it’s a child-led woodland exploration and outdoor activities. This session is all about dinosaurs. It’s at Lodge Hall in Brinscall Woods from 10am. Admission is £6 per child.

PAID: Betty Blue Eyes, Adlington, from Monday, March 5 until Saturday, March 10

St Paul’s Players are presenting this musical comedy, based on the film A Private Function by Alan Bennett. It’s at Adlington Community Centre. Book tickets at 01204 47784.