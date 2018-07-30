Gearing up for a day of fun at Chorley's Summer Playday

Families are being urged to make their way to Coronation Recreation Ground to enjoy a day of brilliant summer activities.

Chorley Council is hosting the event on Wednesday to encourage families to get out this summer and enjoy a wide range of fun activities as a community.

Coun Bev Murray, who is responsible for community events in Chorley said: “We host this event every year and it always has such a great turn out so we can’t wait to see everyone coming together again and joining in with the fun.

“The event encourages residents and visitors to come together to enjoy a day of fun and socialise with one another which makes for a really great atmosphere.

“People who attend can also find out more about a variety of local community groups and organisations which might be of interest to them.”

As well as the playground equipment that is available, on the day there will be a range of activities to get involved with including; a magician, bouncy castle, inflatable slide, penalty shoot outs, crafts and play activities.

Community groups and organisations will also be on site including Chorley FC, Chorley Little Theatre and Inspire Youth Zone.

The event is running from 11am to 3pm.