Get ready for a big soul and jazz event with Joey Negro, Cornell Carter, Colin Curtis and Terri Green Project, known as VyBe 2020, in Leyland

The VyBE 2020 is ready to bring top musical talent from Lancashire, as well as the United States.

There will be three rooms of Nu and Contemporary Soul, Soulful House, and Jazz Dance Music with 70s and 80s soul at Hallmark Hotel, Leyland, on February 15 and 16 next year.

Terri Green Project

Top British DJ Colin Curtis heads the team with Lancashire DJs Pete Haigh, Andy Lett, Steve Naylor, John Townend, Steve Plumb, Barry Maleady, Bill Wildman, Chris Box, and Mike Stephens.

Other DJs from across the country include Marcus Bee, JIGS, John Khan, Paul Mac, Paul Garland, Paul Goldsmith, Kev Oxberry, Dave Hulmes, and Italy’s Alberto Zanini.

Also headlining is top soulful house, disco DJ/producer Joey Negro.

Organisers say: "Colin Curtis has excelled himself bringing this line up together, and bringing one of the if not THE, top soulful house, disco DJ/producers in the country Joey Negro to Leyland. This is a real coup for Leyland as he plays all over the world in the States, to Ibiza, so we are delighted he has agreed to come."

Also attending will be Cornell CC Carter, who will be singing songs from his new album including the UK Soul Chart Hit I See Love. Also added to the line up is Terri Green Project who have recently been Number one in the UK Soul Chart with their album What a Feeling. Andy Penny will also be playing percussion and Starpoint Radio will once again be broadcasting live from the event.

The start time is 2pm on Saturday, February 15 2020 through until 2am, restarting at midday on Sunday, February 16 2020 until 10pm.

Advanced tickets are £22 or on the door will be £25. For tickets email colincurtisconnection@gmail.com or janbcrowe@gmail.com or visit Hallmark Hotel, Leyland Way.