Greggs has bottled its festive bake flavour

Greggs customers can now enjoy the taste of Christmas all year round after the business bottled its festive bake flavour.

The retailer has launched a limited edition bottle of ‘festive bake sprinkles’ - allowing people to add Christmas flavours to any meal.

Only 500 of the bake bottles will be available, with some available on Wednesday at stores in Nottingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Plymouth, although customers elsewhere can win one by tweeting with the tag #FestiveBae.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Festive bake fans ask us all year round when they can get their hands on them, so we’re giving customers the chance to enjoy the classic taste whenever they want and on whatever they want.

“Festive bake sprinkles are perfect sprinkled on foods like roast potatoes and turkey, and are a delicious way to jazz up soggy sprouts.”

The Greggs festive bake, which is on sale until Wednesday, December 27, is made from pieces of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce.