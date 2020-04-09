Here are five of the best online museums in Lancashire

The Harris Museum & art Gallery, Market Square, Preston'The Harris is a treasure trove, with something for everyone. Whether youre interested in art, ceramics, costume and textiles or history.'Whilst it is impossible to visit the museum in person at the moment, you can take a virtual tour of the building online.'Dont miss Foucaults Pendulum and the copy of the Baptistry doors usually seen in Florence, in the main atrium.'And on the first floor uncover the stories and people that make Preston special plus old favourites and new items from our history and archaeology collections.'Take your virtual tour at www.theharris.org.uk/

