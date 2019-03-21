Here are Gok Wan's five tips for saying 'yes' to the dream wedding dress

Gok Wan is the host of new show Say Yes to the Dress Lancashire which premieres exclusively on TLC this Friday, March 22 at 9pm.

Here Gok gives his top five tips on how to say 'yes' to your dream dress:

1. Go for comfort

Make sure the dress is comfortable, make sure that it fits properly, make sure that you feel beautiful.

2. Don't adjust your style

Listen to your entourage but dress for yourself. You’re wearing that dress, so if you feel beautiful, try and commit to how you feel.

3. Do not compromise

There are thousands of dresses out there

4. Listen to your family

Then don't listen to your family

5. Remember you're the person taking this dress on

That perfect dress is out there, somewhere - don't be afraid to be as descriptive and as articulate as you possibly can