Here's what's on at libraries in Chorley this summer

Libraries in Chorley are offering a wide variety of free activities over the summer that are suitable for families and adults alike...

• Activities that younger visitors to Chorley Library can enjoy include a regular Baby Bounce and Rhyme Time. This involves a lively sing-along with gentle movements and rhymes for babies and toddlers, and gives parents a chance to meet with others. A Toddler Rhyme Time is also held for younger children up to the age of 18 months. Other libraries also hold regular Toddler Rhyme Time and Story Time sessions for slightly older children.

Reading Group

• A Lego Club is held at Coppull Library. This is suitable for children from eight years-old to drop in and use their imagination to work together to create something.

• Eccleston Library holds a fortnightly Knit and Natter group. Those taking part can share their crafting projects and knowledge. You can bring your own work or just pop along for advice and to learn something new. There's also a regular Family History Group at the library.

• Adlington Library holds a Reading Group every Friday. A story is read out to the group to encourage discussion, and is a good way to make friends through reading. Other Reading Groups regularly meet in libraries to chat about books and share thoughts about them.

• There's a Card Games Group at Euxton Library. Every Monday from 2pm to 4pm, traditional and well-loved card games are played. Those taking part can develop their skills, or learn something new.

• Chorley Library is also holding regular work clubs for people looking for a job. A three-hour session is held for up to six weeks and is free for all adults over 19 years-old, but booking is required.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We've got so many fun things to do in our libraries, whether you want to have fun or learn something new.

"These range from groups who encourage a shared love of reading, to improving your skills at playing cards.

"There's also many opportunities for adults to gain support to learn new skills to help to apply for jobs, or to help them to use digital skills more in their life."

Taking part in many of the activities will be free, to make them as easy and accessible as possible. Some could have a small charge to cover the costs of the materials to be used.

There's no need to book many of the activities, you can just visit the library to join in.

Booking a place will be essential for some of the activities though, as ticket numbers are limited. For more information, to find out if costs apply and if booking is required phone 0300 123 6703, email library@lancashire.gov.uk or call in to a library in Chorley.