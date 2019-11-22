Kate Garraway's Chorley husband whips up support for her I'm a celebrity: Get me out of here! stint on Good Morning Britain

TV Presenter Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper, originally from Chorley, has been whipping up support for her I'm a celebrity: Get me out of here! stint on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Former Southlands High School student Derek and the couple's two children Darcey, 13, and William 'Billy', 10, chatted about her progress so far as she lives a jungle life in Australia far away from the studio where she co-presents.

He later tried to garner more support for Kate via Facebook group Chorley Then and Now, confirming the family - who live in London - will be spending Christmas in Chorley with family as always.

He said:"Hi there! If you want to see a very handsome Chorley lad on TV and you missed GMB this morning, check this out.

"We're hoping for a big Chorley vote for Kate.

"We'll be up at Christmas as usual, staying with Ken and Chrina on Cunliffe Street! #imaceleb #kategarrawaytowin "

Draper was a former political spin doctor and has written several books about his life in politics, making him a perfect candidate to drum up support for his wife.

However has admitted he has been struggling without Kate - as she is the chef of the family.

He posted on Instagram: "Mum @kategarraway is in the jungle. Dad has never cooked a proper meal in his life. Daughter demands her usual Sunday Roast . Mum would do it if she were here".

He posted a picture a photo of their meal ingredients including Waitrose pre-mashed potato and pre-roasted chicken, a packet of Bisto gravy and a tray of stuffing.

