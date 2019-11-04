Launch of Chorley's Reel cinema at Market Walk will coincide with new film Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Chorley's new six-screen multiplex Reel Cinema at Market Walk shopping centre will open on December 20.

Work is ongoing at the site at the Market Walk Shopping Centre extension in the centre of Chorley.

Reel Cinemas say they will open the doors in time for the Christmas holidays and the opening weeks Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the finale to 42 years of the series.

Muhammad Faisal, Head of Operations at Reel Cinemas said: “I’m delighted to confirm that our new cinema will open in time for the Christmas holidays on the 20th December.

That means the people of Chorley will be able to see one of the biggest films of all time in their own town as our launch coincides with the opening weekend of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the finale to 42 years of incredible storytelling and the Star Wars series.

"We’ve got some interesting things planned in and around Chorley in the weeks leading up to our opening.

"To keep in touch with the latest news, anyone that loves the movies should like us on Facebook (@reelchorley) where we’ll release the latest updates as they happen"

He said prices were still being finalised - but would be reasonable.

“We will be in a position to release more information during November so watch this space but we have a commitment to bring a premiere cinema experience to local people at reasonable prices and we will be sticking to that promise."

The new cinema will have five “Premiere” auditoria (two with around 150 seats and three further screens with between 50 and 100 seats each) for comfort and legroom.

The sixth, 40-seater screen will be Reel Chorley’s “VIP” screen which will also feature an all-inclusive ticket and food offer and reclining seats.

Bookings for opening weekend and beyond will be possible online at www.reelcinemas.co.uk once seat prices are announced during November.