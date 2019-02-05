Leyland Festival to return - and aims to be 'the greatest show in Lancashire'

This year’s Leyland Festival has officially been launched – and it aims to be the ‘greatest show’ in the red rose county.

Returning to town in June, the annual jamboree is looking to bring something ‘for all the family’ to enjoy, organisers have revealed, with the theme of the 2019 festival being Music from the Shows to inspire Leyland’s carnival spirit.

Theme of Leyland Festival is Music from the Shows and hopes to be the 'Greatest Show in Lancashire'

Leyland Festival Committee chairman, Tony Harrison, said: “Our team of volunteers from local businesses and community groups are working hard to plan our best festival to date.

“We’ve chosen the theme of ‘Music from the Shows’ and are planning to put on the ‘Greatest Show in Lancashire’ this summer with a Festival Parade that will celebrate community spirit, local talents, innovation and entertainment – all set to a backdrop of much-loved music from musical theatre.”

IN PICTURES: Rain holds off for Leyland Festival parade

Tony added: “After the parade though the town centre, Worden Park will once again be the focal point for the festival playing host to live music with ‘music in the park’, a car show, fairground, a food and drink court, the ever-popular ‘Paws in the Park’ dog show, a sports and dance arena, trade stalls and much, much more.

“There really will be something for all the family.”

The festival returns on Saturday, June 15 at midday with entry £3 per person. Under 16s will go free. For more information visit www.leylandfestival.co.uk or email festival@southribble.gov.uk.

“We think is will be the greatest show in Lancashire this summer – come and see for yourselves,” Tony added.