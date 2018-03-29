Big dance names head to Blackburn and Burnley

Blackburn and Burnley are the places to be for all dance fans tonight and then during the Bank Holiday weekend.

For Jamie Duggan will be dropping in to the brand new Switch nightclub in Blackburn on Thursday, March 29 to open the venue. This will be the fitting launch party for the club, and also features Karen Harding.

Vibe Killers will be staging an intimate gig in their hometown of Burnley

Jamie's name is synonymous with the bassline and bass music; he was an integral founding member of the original Sheffield scene and ‘Niche’ nightclub, and has remained a key figure as the culture and sound has grown over the last 20 years. He’s still revolutionising the scene by running new night clubs, selling out 7,000+ capacity festivals, producing huge releases.

Jamie will be followed by Vibe Killers, who are putting on a free party during the Bank Holiday weekend, in their hometown of Burnley.

Featuring themselves, AJ Christou, and all the way from the States, 'US' - the event will be in an intimate setting and promises to showcase Vibe Killers and their incredible achievements from recent times.

To book your tickets for the Jamie Duggan/Switch launch, visit www.switchnightclub.co.uk and to secure your visit for the Vibe Killers hometown gig at Illuminati, visit https://www.wearetheilluminati.co.uk/