Danny’s coming Home for festive bash

The Fylde coast’s very own superstar DJ will be back in town for a festive party night next week.

Danny Howard is set to hit resort bar and club Home and HQ in Talbot Square for the resort’s ‘biggest Boxing day party’, according to promoters.

The 30-year-old ex-Syndicate resident DJ shot to fame after winning a BBC competition back in 2011.

Since then he’s become one of Radio One’s top dance music DJs, as well as running his own label and producing tracks himself.

Danny’s recently shifted from the Saturday afternoon Dance Anthems show to be part of the Friday night dance sessions on Radio One alongside Annie Mac and Pete Tong.

Announcing the switch in the autumn, Danny said: “I’m so excited to announce that I’m making the big step up to Friday nights on BBC Radio 1.

“Joining the same line up as the world’s best dance music tastemakers ... every single week is huge honour for me as well as a lifelong dream come true, and I’m absolutely delighted.

“I can’t wait to start contribute in starting the weekends with a fresh new show, whilst showcasing the very best in electronic music that this world has to offer... It’s going to be a lot of fun!

“Sadly, after an unbelievable six years, it’s time for me to leave the Saturday slot as I turn my attention to Fridays, but I’d like to thank all the listeners who have tuned in week in, week out.

“It’s been surreal, emotional, lively, and your energy has been amazing. So, let’s do this then, from Blackpool to the world’s biggest radio station and its legendary Friday night main stage.”

Danny was part of the team which brought Blackpool Rocks to the resort from 2013 to 2015, he’s played Lytham Festival warming up for Faithless in 2015 and made history as the first DJ to play at the top of Blackpool Tower.

He’s spoken many times of his pride in his resort roots, and told The Gazette two years ago: “There isn’t a week that goes by when I’m in the middle of the show on air and I think to myself ‘how did this happen?’ It is amazing.”

Tickets for Tuesday’s party cost £8 from Skiddle in advance or £10 on the door.