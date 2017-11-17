Double delight for night of operatic favourites

Almost 100 performers are joining forces for a special concert.

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Preston Opera for A Night At The Opera at St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Ashton tomorrow night.

Rehearsals for Blackpool Symphony Orchestra and Preston Opera

They will be playing and singing popular highlights from the operatic repertoire including favourites such as Nessun Dorma, Verdi’s Triumphal March, the Flower Duet and March of the Toreador from Carmen.

Bringing the two musical groups, whose members come from across Lancashire, together is Helen Harrison, musical director and conductor of both the orchestra and the opera.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring together two super ensembles based in major Lancashire towns and cities in this operatic extravaganza,” she said.

“It’s rare that ensembles from different places have the opportunity to make music together, so this is really exciting.”

Following a series of rehearsals together, both the instrumentalists and singers are looking forward to presenting their work.

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra chairman Wendy Pallant said: “Blackpool Symphony is always keen to collaborate with other musical groups who share the same passion for music.

“As players we’ve all enjoyed getting to know some new operatic repertoire under the expert guidance of Helen; her passion for opera is infectious.”

Tomorrow’s concert is Blackpool Symphony Orchestra’s latest collaboration, with recent projects including workshops and children’s concerts

Tickets cost £11 in advance from www.blackpoolsymphony.co.uk. The concert starts at 7.30pm.