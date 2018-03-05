Exciting new Leyland band BINES set to launch debut EP

An exciting new band from Leyland - who first got together in just 2016 - are weeks away from releasing their debut EP.

BINES are a four piece rock’n’roll outfit born out of the dissatisfaction and non-existence of decent guitar music. They formed over a love of football, pubs and good music.

Danny Bowles, 25, is vocals/rhythm guitarist; Matt Brodrick, 26, is on lead guitar; and then there are the Beer brothers, Pete, 25, on drums and Jim, 24, on bass.

Matt, Pete and Jim come from the Bent Lane area of Leyland, with Danny from Balcarres Road.

Danny attended Balshaws School, Matt, Wellfield, and Pete and Jim St Mary’s.

Recorded at MJM studios in Oswaldtwistle over two days, BINES’ debut EP The Mill features four new tracks that are sure to be fan favourites in no time.

BINES

It is named after the Mill, Aqueduct Street, Preston, where the band rehearses a couple of times a week.

With a hugely strong local following in Leyland, Preston and further afield already, it is only a matter of time until the rest of the world catches on.

Danny said: “We’re just four lads who grew up in Leyland. Three of us have known and grown up together. We met Matt as a chance meeting, that’s how the band formed really. It just kind of grew from there, and we fell in love with it.” With an eclectic record collection, BINES cite many influences ranging from 90’s Britpop, 70’s Punk and 60’s Rock’n’Roll, citing their heroes to be Oasis, The Smiths, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Stone Roses, Nirvana, The Sex Pistols, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

BINES recorded their first demo Shadows at West Orange Studios, with Alan Gregson (Cornershops Brimful of Asha) and reached more than 900 plays in the first month via SoundCloud.

Danny said: “We’re just kind of bored with music nowadays. We’re very much into old time rock, proper guitar rock.”

BINES have a headline gig in Liverpool in April to which a coach full of 80 fans are going from Leyland.

Danny is enjoying the local attention. He smiled: “We feel locally famous. It’s strange, we’ve got people booking us, ringing us, people come up and saying ‘are you from the BINES?’”

The Mill is due to be released on all major platforms.

