Gareth can’t wait to return home

Following the resounding success of his 2017 tour, Gareth Malone can’t resist bringing the choral excitement to areas he missed first time round – and this year he’s visiting Preston.

He’s especially pleased to be visiting the city on Wednesday, June 6 as Lancashire is one of his favourite parts of the country with Blackpool, being his family’s choice for seasonal holidays for years.

This limited run of new dates this spring will see TV’s favourite choirmaster truly in his element, as he curates an evening of music that matters to him.

Gareth is delighted to welcome back The Swingles, the undisputed rulers of British close harmony, to present songs you know and love in a way you have never heard them before.

Gareth said: “I’m delighted to be coming to Preston with The Swingles. Making music with these astonishing vocalists is a joy because they have such a range of skills: from close harmony to distinctive solos, the Swingles have it all.

“We’ll be performing some of my favourite songs from over the last 10 years of making ‘The Choir’ for BBC2.

Tickets for the show at the Charter Theatre, Preston Guild Hall are available on 01772 80 44 44.