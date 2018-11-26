Mum, dad and friends are Harriet's scariest challenge

Leyland’s Harriet Lowther is a member of a multi-award winning band which has appeared in front of audiences around the world.

But at the moment she’s attempting to overcome a spot of stage fright, brought on by having to perform back in her native Lancashire – in front of mum and dad.

The ZOOTS have sold more than half a million albums, wowed audiences of stage and screen in more than 30 countries – including Cuba, Finland, Germany, Jamaica, Norway and Turkey – and played iconic venues like Old Trafford and The London Palladium.

Their music has appeared on TV ads and made them platinum-selling songwriters.

Yet according to the band, their greatest challenge comes on Friday, December 7 when they play at Muni Theatre, Colne, in front of Harriet’s family and school friends.

With her model good looks and friendly manner, you might be forgiven for thinking that former Ballshaw’s pupil and Uclan student, singer Harriet Lowther would be unfazed by being in the spotlight.

After all, the ex-model divides her time between touring the globe with The Zoots and running her own art business Made by Harriet.

But Harriet is so nervous about playing in front of her family and friends, she toured The ZOOTS worldwide before finally summoning the courage to organise a show back home

“The ZOOTS have played in front of audiences on four continents, from Havana to Helsinki, Dubai to Dubrovnik, but there’s something especially nerve-wracking about playing to a home crowd, especially when your mum and all her friends are there,” said Harriet.

The ZOOTS formed in Maidenhead in 2009, by Desborough school friends Jamie Goddard and Kevin Joyce to play the legendary sounds of the 1960s with a contagiously authentic style.

The five talented young musicians are lead singer Jamie Goddard, backing vocalist and percussionist Harriet, guitarist Adam Woodhouse, drummer Ian Bostic and bassist Tommy Lloyd. The band’s repertoire includes classics from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Kinks, The Beach Boys, Chubby Checker, Roy Orbison, and many more.

Jamie Goddard explained: “When Harriet admitted that she was too nervous to play in front of her family, I persuaded her that it would be a great to play in Lancashire, in front of her school friends and family.”

To make the occasion even more special Harriet’s niece Dorothea Lowther, a dance student from Runshaw College, is providing a dance troupe to support the Zoots.

Fellow Runshaw students Alexandra Riley Parry, Emily Sofield, Lily Hamer, Amelia Dobson Standing will be featured in the award-winning show.

The students are said to be ‘super excited to be part of such an amazing show,’

It’s been a great 12 months for The ZOOTS, having embarked on their first theatre tour which included a sold out show at Windsor Royal Theatre and they have been chosen to headline at the Twinwood Festival in 2019.

Tickets for Sounds of the Sixties show in Colne, at 7pm, are £18, £21 on the door. Visit www.themuni.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-at-the-muni/p-190-sounds-of-the-60s-with-the-zoots/