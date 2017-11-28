Over a quarter of young people think mobile phones should be banned at gigs

Over a quarter of young people (27%) think mobile phones should be banned at live music events because filming and photography is distracting and takes away from the experience.

In a new survey by event guide and ticketing outlet, Skiddle, over 1,200 young people between the ages of 16-30 were questioned about the use of mobile phones at gigs and festivals.

Of the 27% who thought mobile phones should be banned for filming and photography purposes:

- 27% said they were distracting

- 34% said they take away from the experience

- One fifth (20%) said they block your view of the artist or band

- 8% said filming and photography was disrespectful to the artist or band

Of the 74% who said mobile phones shouldn’t be banned; over half (52%) of young people said they capture footage because they like to relive the experience once they have left the event. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they like to share the music experience on social media and 13% said if they have bought a ticket it is their right to use their phones as they wish.

Commenting on the results, Skiddle Director and Co-Founder, Ben Sebborn said:

“The issue of banning mobile phones at gigs is one that has been hotly debated in recent months and it’s certainly a subject which almost everyone has a strong opinion on.

"We found the results of this survey particularly interesting because of the age of respondents.

"Typically banning filming and photography is an opinion most commonly associated with older generations – however this survey shows that many younger people agree that live music experiences are best enjoyed without handheld technology present.

“However, despite the issue been highlighted by artists, gig-goers and venues on an almost weekly basis, it does appear that an overwhelming majority (74%) think that filming and photography should be allowed at live music events, which shows any crackdown will result in a high proportion of unsatisfied music fans.

“Whatever your opinion, it’s clear that this is a contentious issue that isn’t going to go away and it will be interesting to watch the debate unfold as opinion becomes more and more divided.”