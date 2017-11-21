Paul Metcalfe’s tribute to Rod Stewart at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

There could hardly be a more fitting title to a show chronicling and celebrating the music of rock icon Rod Stewart than ‘Some Guys Have All The Luck’.

Born in January 1945, minutes after a German bomb landed near his parents’ North London home, and rising from busker to international megastar, Rod’s life certainly lives up to the billing of this new show, which comes to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Sunday.

The new show stars Paul Metcalfe as Rod, following on from his previous outings as the Baby Jane and Sailing singer.

Paul says: “Rod Stewart’s life has been graced with significant strokes of luck along the way and I’ve picked out some of these as key moments in the new show.

“Rod has made the most of this luck combining it with hard graft and talent and I feel as lucky to be performing his current songs as much as the classics like Maggie May.”

Paul’s performance is praised as ‘authentic and charismatic’ in this production which charts Rod Stewart’s career chronologically and highlights some of the significant strokes of luck which helped the rock legend during his stellar career.

The show also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with The Faces, with acapella and unplugged highlights, as well as a full concert production in the second half of the show with classic hits including Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, You’re in My Heart and many more.

