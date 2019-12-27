New Year's Honours 2020: Lancashire's former fire chief to be 'honoured' with OBE alongside charity and public service workers

A host of Lancastrians are among more than 1,000 people to be recognised for their outstanding achievements in the New Year's Honour's list.

The former Chief Fire Officer of Lancashire, Christopher Noel Kenny, QFSM, is awarded the OBE for services to the Fire and Rescue Service.

He retired in February after joining the county in 2000 as Head of Service Training Centre before moving up the ranks to Assistant Chief Fire Officer in 2003.

Before that he spent his early years working for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service before his transfer across the border into Lancashire.

Also receiving the OBE is Tracy Fishwick, from Bretherton, near Chorley, who founded the Transform Lives Company in 2013, for her services to unemployed people in the North West.

She previously led a £52m jobs programme for 8,000 young unemployed people in Greater Manchester.

An OBE is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

An MBE is given for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Former radio news editor Alistair Clarke, from Croston, near Chorley, has been awarded an MBE for his work with social enterprises across Lancashire.

He is the volunteer director at Social Enterprise Lancashire, Selnet, in Preston-based) since 2009 and Social Enterprise Solutions CIC in Blackpool.

Alistair Clarke, from Croston, near Chorley, has been awarded an MBE for his work with social enterprises across Lancashire. CREDIT: SuzieQ Photography

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured that my work with social enterprises in Lancashire has been recognised. I’m passionate about supporting people and social businesses that want to help others in their community.

“If you’ve ever bought a copy of the Big Issue, been shopping at the Coop, seen a show at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre, or you’re one of the volunteers at Integrate Preston, then you’re already helping social enterprises. It’s about selling goods and services and then using the profits to help others in the community.

“I work with so many people across Lancashire that do amazing work often with vulnerable people, in difficult circumstances and with limited funds and I want to see all of them considered for a national honour in the future.”

Royston Stephen Eric Aldwin, from Leyland, will receive the MBE for services to the voluntary sector - he used to be the Volunteer and Outreach manager for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Retired Lancashire Mounted Branch officer David Pearson Muir is awarded the MBE for services to racehorse welfare.

Former County Councillor Jean Battle, from Accrington, will receive the MBE for charitable and political services.

Mr Muir, 76, of Hutton, spent 28 years with the mounted branch and rose through the ranks to Chief Inspector before he retired in 1996.

Since then he has worked with the RSPCA and racecourses on equine welfare matters, including the Grand National.

Also receiving an MBE is former teacher Carolyn Ann Murray, who founded the Lancaster based Immanuel Kindergarten Charity and helped build a school in Sudan, for her services to education in South Sudan.

Self-made millionaire Barrie Wells – who once owned former Lancaster insurance businesses Prospero and Premierline – was awarded an MBE for his efforts to help sick and terminally ill youngsters.

He set up the Lancaster-based Barrie Wells Trust in 2009 from Dalton Square’s CityLab building, has since helped around 6,000 children to enjoy a VIP experience at sporting and entertainment events across the UK.

Kevin Parkinson, the formerly chief finance officer and director of governance Morecambe Bay Clinical Commissioning Group, got an MBE for services to the NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) has been awarded to temporary Inspector Neil Sladen, of Leyland Police.

