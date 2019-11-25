Preston's Christmas lights switch-on: Alexander O’Neal gets our festive season going in style
A crowd estimated at more than 6,000 thronged Preston’s Flag Market area to signal the start of the Christmas season in dazzling style.
Soul legend Alexander O’Neal was among the stars as a feast of entertainment heralded the big switch-on of the city’s festive lights.
Preston Christmas Lights switch-on
jpimediaresell
Preston Christmas Lights switch-on: Harvey Brittain
jpimediaresell
Preston Christmas Lights switch-on: Alexander O'Neil
jpimediaresell
Preston Christmas Lights switch-on: Chloe Rose
jpimediaresell
View more