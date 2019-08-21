South Ribble Artists host fifth annual exhibition in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

South Ribble Artists are a vivid picture of fund-raising success as they host their fifth annual charity art exhibition.

The group will hold the event along with a coffee morning on Saturday, September 21st, at Hutton Village Hall from 10am until 3-30pm.

The artists organise the day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and aim to smash last year's total of £1,000.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble will be the special guests opening the event, which includes a raffle, tombola and original paintings by local artists for sale.

Admission and parking is free but all proceeds from the refreshments and raffle will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

South Ribble Artists meet at Hutton Village Hall on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.