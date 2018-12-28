The big Lancashire events to look out for in 2019

Save the date and add some of these fantastic events to the social calendar for 2019
Believe it or not 2019 is just around the corner!
1. Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe
The award winning Vintage by The Sea Festival returns to Morecambe on the weekend August 31 - September 1 2019 with a wonderful mix of things to do, all with a vintage twist. Join in the fun from The Midland Hotel with live music, classic cars, The Marketplace, workshops and much more.
Lytham Festival - the 10th anniversary from July 10 -14 sees the biggest line up yet with The Human League, Stereophonics, Kylie, Rod Stewart and Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith headlining the five-day event
Lancaster Music Festival will also this year be celebrating a milestone 10th event from October return in October 10 -14. Once again the historic city of Lancaster will come alive with performances, with around 50 venues, all easily walkable within the city, ranging from cafs and coffee shops, bookshops and banks and including the majority of the city's 30-odd wonderful pubs and bars. The headline stage will be inside the courtyard of historic Lancaster Castle
The 2019 line up is yet to be announced but Blackpool Festival will take place at the Blackpool Tower Headland from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July. Organisers say there will be a new format for the Friday. Saturday will feature an 'old skool' DJ line-up hosted by Back To The Old Pool.'Sunday will be a family offering, 'Party On The prom' - a family festival with well-known children's entertainment, activities such as baking, science and drumming workshops, circus skills, and more.