The Guardian recommends...

Lots of Christmas events happening this weekend:

PAID: Christmas Wreath Making Walk, Brinscall, Saturday, December 16

A beautiful walk through Brinscall woods during which you’ll create a natural wreath to take away with you. ​All the materials are provided. Finished off with hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies round the fire. Admission: £15 per wreath - up to five people can make a wreath together (it’s a nice family activity). From 2pm until 4pm. This event is followed by the Christmas fair, from 4pm until 6pm, with free admission.

PAID: Leyland Band Christmas Spectacular, Leyland, Sunday, December 17

The Leyland Band will be in action at St Mary’s RC Church, featuring special guest Thomas Wyss. It starts at 7pm and tickets are £8 adults; £3 under 10s, under fives go free.

FREE: Carol Service, Rivington, Sunday, December 17

Rivington Unitarian Chapel is to hold an unusual Carol Service at 2.15 pm. Its theme is The Nativity and The Homeless with contributions from an angel, a real donkey and others associated with The Nativity.

FREE: Christmas at the Library, Chorley, Saturday, December 16

Head to Chorley Library for their annual pre-Christmas event with a wonderful choir performance, mini-festive market and free Christmas crafts for the children.​​ ​From 10am until 1pm.

PAID: Natural Christmas Decorations, Longton, Saturday, December 16

Make Christmas decorations out of natural materials at Longton Brickcroft Visitor Centre. All the materials provided. Admission £3. Drop-in indoor event between 10am and 12pm.