The Guardian recommends...

A handful of events happening in and around Chorley and South Ribble:

PAID: James and Giant Peach, Chorley, Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13

When a giant peach washes up in New York City it quickly becomes a popular tourist attraction, and the creatures that live in it become instant celebrities. It’s presented by Chorley Youth Theatre at Chorley Little Theatre on Dole Street. Tickets are available for the Friday performance at 7.30pm, with limited availability for the Saturday evening performance. Box office: 01257 264362.

FREE: New Year Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, January 13

The Community Centre Trust will be holding a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12pm at the Old School on Charter Lane.​ There will be tea, coffee, cakes, a quiz, raffle and a book exchange.

FREE: Health Walk, Kingsfold, Tuesday, January 16

Start the new year as you mean to go on with this health walk in Kingsfold. Meet in the Community Centre car park for a prompt 1pm start. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear for this walk.

FREE: Gardening Group, Chorley, Wednesday, January 10

Gangly Geraniums, sad spider plants or frail ferns - have your house plants seen better days? The Harmony Hub Gardening Group will host a series of House Plant Clinics. Drop-in between 2pm and 4pm.

PAID: Geocache Walk, Brinscall, Saturday, January 13

Geocaching is a high tech treasure hunt that can be done using your smart phone or a GPS device. The walk will start at 10am at the War Memorial on Dick Lane, Brinscall. Admission £5 - book via www.skiddle.com