The Guardian recommends...

There's a good variety of events happening in and around Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week.

FREE: A History of the ROF Chorley, Leyland, Saturday, January 20

An illustrated lecture by Lindsey Barrow telling the story of one of the largest Ordnance Factories constructed in Chorley just prior to the start of the Second World War. Starts at 11am in the Museum Exhibition Room of South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery on Church Road in Leyland. For more information visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/index.html or call 01772 422041.

PAID: Jack and the Beanstalk, Hoghton, from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 28

Hoghton Pantomime Society is back with its 2018 show at Hoghton Village Hall. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children, available from 01254 852258. Times vary.

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Leyland, Wednesday, January 18

Enjoy this three to six mile walk around Moss Side Playing Fields. Should take about three hours. Meet at Moss Side Way for a prompt 10am start. Suitable footwear and clothing required.

PAID: Circles of Sound, Chorley, Saturday, January 20

Chorley Unitarian Chapel is the venue for this community sound event. Starts at 4.30pm. Message Liz on 07931 534474 to reserve your place. Tickets are £5 for the Drumming Circle; £10 for Sound Bath; or £12 for both.

FREE: Be Food Smart, Euxton, Monday, January 22

This session, at Euxton Library, is based around the ‘Be Food Smart’ campaign from Change 4 Life. From 1pm until 3pm. Admission is free but booking required. Open to all adults over 19. Call 0300 123 6703 to book.